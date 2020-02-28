Megan Thee Stallion recalled the very first time she was ever called a "stallion," telling a creepy story about an older man calling her the slang term when she was a teenager. Megan is known by many names—Thee Hot Girl, Houston Hottie, Hot Girl Meg, Tina Snow, and soon-to-be Suga—but there's a well-known reason she chose to make her official stage name "Megan Thee Stallion." While most know the word "stallion" to mean a type of horse, it actually has a very different alternate meaning in Houston. When asked about the first time she was ever called a "stallion" during her "The First Time" segment for the "Women Shaping The Future" issue of Rolling Stone, Megan recounted an instance in which a much older man catcalled her while she was leaving a football game at 15 years old.

"The first time I was ever called a stallion I was 15 and I was leaving a football game, and this dude was way older. He was like, 'Dang, lil mama, you a stallion!' I was like, 'Uh, uh, go to jail! I'm 15!' I really started going out, cause he scared me! I had to go home and ask my uncle, 'What is a stallion and why did that man call me that?' He was like, 'Oh Megan, that means that you tall and fine.' I was like, 'Oh yeah, I am that.'"

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

While the interaction is disturbing, it did lead to Megan learning about perfect term to describe herself. In the same segment, Megan also reveals the first time she won a rap battle, listened to UGK, watched anime, and more. Watch the full video below: