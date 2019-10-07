Now that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are no longer a thing, the world needs a new favorite hip-hop couple. Megan Thee Stallion and MoneyBagg Yo are creeping their way into the fold but they've got serious competition. Of course, Jay-Z and Beyoncé are still the ultimate power couple with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West following them closely. Kehlani and YG are starting to turn heads with their romantic union and other couples, like Cardi B and Offset, have earned rocky reputations. Bagg and Meg are insanely cute together and even though they've never officially confirmed that they're in a relationship, that much has been clear since the first day the Memphis rapper posted Hot Girl Meg to his social pages. He recently re-uploaded a photo of his queen in a lavish fur coat, bossing up for the fall and in the comments, Meg couldn't wait for her man to make his way back home.

The life of a musician can be pretty straining. Much of the money you make is through touring, meaning that you can be away from your loved ones for the majority of the year. Megan Thee Stallion and MoneyBagg Yo are both trying to get their coins so, for the most part, they don't get to enjoy much time together. They keep their schedules organized though to maximize the moments they can share though. It's still not enough for Young Tina Snow though. She commented on Bagg's latest photo, writing: "Thank you 👑 now hurry back 💕."

Are Bagg and Meg one of your favourite hip-hop couples right now?