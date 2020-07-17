The hip-hop world is in an absolute state of "What in the Harlem Nights?!" shock following the recent reports of Megan Thee Stallion being shot in the foot earlier this week by an assailant now alleged to be fellow popular musician Tory Lanez. As more information continues to develop in the investigation, social media may soon prove to be the key in unlocking the truth.



Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

As The Shade Room recently spotted, Meg has apparently unfollowed Tory on Instagram in the days following the Los Angeles incident. So many conflicting reports are being circulated, from Megan being involved in a prior altercation that resulted in her being shot and Tory simply being her protector, to the Chixtape artist himself being the shooter after arguing with Megan and her friend Kelsey Nicole who was also in the car. Whatever the situation ends up being, we just hope Meg makes a full recovery and that Tory didn't just ruin his "short" career over something so minor.

Get well soon, Hot Girl Meg! Let us know what you think the truth is down below in the comments.