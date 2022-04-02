Megan Thee Stallion is on her hot girl shit. While some artists – like Lil Nas X – came through with the clever April Fools' Day content, the Houston-born hitmaker kept it cute on her own feed, dropping off some new selfies and a booty-shaking video that has fans falling to their knees.

"When it still move in thee jeans," the 27-year-old captioned the clip, which sees her looking back (and down) at the cameraman, who's filming from behind as she grabs and twerks her curvy butt to her recently released Dua Lipa collaboration, "Sweetest Pie."

Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Images

In the following photo dump, Thee Stallion wrote, "I'm in love with yellow diamonds, that's how I've been building my set up lately. All custom just for me. Outfit @fashionnova."

The first picture finds her in a sultry pose, wearing denim on denim and rocking a blonde wig, Chanel purse in hand, seemingly channelling Miss Tina Snow. Next, we see a mirror selfie, followed by more up-close outfit details, and another booty shot that the internet is certainly thankful for.

While things are looking bright on the "Freak Nasty" rapper's IG page, behind the scenes she's been dealing with plenty of drama. Not only does she have 1501 Certified Entertainment label head Carl Crawford throwing around rumours of drug and alcohol abuse, but she's also been dealing with the aftermath of her Tory Lanez shooting incident as it continues to unfold in court.





Most recently, Wack 100 shared that he believes the Canadian recording artist will be acquitted of charges – read more about that here, and let us know what you think of Megan Thee Stallion's Fashion Nova fit in the comment section.