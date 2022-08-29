Megan Thee Stallion's many performances are filled with plenty of twerking, but rarely do fans get to see her bodacious behind as up close and personal as they did in her latest Instagram upload – taken when a fan threw their phone onstage during a recent concert.

On Monday (August 29), the Hot Girl Coach started her week off right, sharing a brief clip that begins with a camera looking up and pink and purple lights flashing around a stage before MTS herself wanders into the frame, looking down at the phone with her hands on her hips.

Though her face screamed disapproval, Thee Stallion promptly turned around to show off her bootylicious backside as she launched into a quick round of twerking. Afterward, she bent down to retrieve the phone and seemingly returned it to its rightful owner.

"Somebody threw their [phone] on stage already recording," the 27-year-old explained in the caption. "I said welp [shrug emoji]."

The clip has since been making rounds on social media, with plenty of thirsty reactions pouring in from both friends and fans. "LMAOOOOOO not you giving it to em for free!" one user wrote.

"If only it was my phone," "Jesus Christ," and "This is why I love you lol," others chimed in.

In other news, just last week Megan Thee Stallion and Yung Miami turned up the heat and got a bit flirtatious during the former's stint on the latter's Caresha Please podcast – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.