A couple of months ago now, Megan Thee Stallion was allegedly shot in the foot by Tory Lanez after what was described as some sort of argument. Since then, Meg has been revealing more info about exactly what happened, including some text messages that Tory allegedly sent, where he apologized for the whole ordeal.

Now, sources close to the situation are expressing concerns as they feel that the case isn't being taken seriously enough by the Los Angeles District Attorney's office. In fact, some believe an arrest should have been made already.

“This case is open and shut and I’m very concerned that we’re still lingering here,” a source said to Page Six. “It’s not being treated with the same level of resources and focus as if it was a white college student.

Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation

“The case is proceeding, it’s just not proceeding with the same urgency as I think it could,” an insider explained. “It’s reckless, in my opinion, to delay. There’s risks involved if you don’t do something.”

For now, it appears as though Meg is cooperating with law enforcement although this wasn't always going to be the case. Sources noted that Meg had no intention of outing Tory until false rumors allegedly started circulating from his camp.

Stay tuned for updates on this story as we will be sure to bring them to you.

