Now that she's established herself as one of the most impressive female lyricists in the game right now, Megan Thee Stallion is trying her hand at other feats, such as acting.

Dedicated fans of the resident Hot Girl's may remember her television debut on NBC's Good Girls, where she took on the role of Onyx in the third season's eighth episode, titled "Nana."

Since then, it's been announced that Thee Stallion was cast in A24's first-ever musical, F*cking Identical Twins, which is said to be a "subversive spin on The Parent Trap."

The film will follow "two business adversaries who realize they’re identical twin brothers and decide to switch places in order to reunite their divorced parents and become a family again," though we don't know when we can expect to see it just yet, or what role the rap diva will be playing.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

More recently, it was revealed that the 27-year-old will channel her alter ego Tina Snow for STARZ's P-Valley – a strip-club drama about the employees at a fictional joint called The Pynk.

As E! pointed out, the hit series may have already teased Thee Stallion's involvement in an earlier episode, when one character threw out a line about "[running] that beat back for a real bitch," as the "Big Ole Freak" artist would say.

In other news, the Houston native recently shared some spicy snaps from her vacation to Barcelona where she absolutely bodied the city in her bikini – check those out here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

