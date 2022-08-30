Megan Thee Stallion has never been one to play it small – her impending launch into the film and television industry proves just that.

The 27-year-old graced the newest cover of New York Magazine and in her accompanying interview, she dished on her forthcoming entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, among other exciting projects she's got her eye on.

After confirming that she's set to appear in a cameo as herself in an upcoming episode of She-Hulk, Megan Thee Stallion shared that she auditioned for the hit stripper series P-Valley long before she became the rap icon we know and love her as today.

"I was just coming up, and I read for Mercedes," the "Hot Girl Summer" artist recalled. "But seeing Brandee [Evans] play Mercedes, I’m like, Obviously, I was not here yet. She’s so perfect for that role."

Speaking of P Valley, actor J. Alphonse Nicholson has expressed excitement in the Houston native's venture into the acting world. "I think she has it in her tool bag to do anything," he said.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the premiere of P-Valley season 2 -- Araya Doheny/Getty Images

"You could see her in a period piece, whether she’s playing someone in the 1960s trying to come up and make it, or whether she’s in a futuresque sci-fi film and she’s out here whooping ass and fighting on some Marvel stuff. I think she could bring it all to the table just because she has that glow."

Aside from She-Hulk, Thee Stallion is also due to star in the upcoming musical-comedy from A24, F*cking Identical Twins, and has listed some of her key inspirations as Queen Latifah and Ice Cube.

"When I look at them, it inspires me to take it further than just music. I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer."

Though nothing has been confirmed, Megan has made it clear that she would love to step into Gabrielle Union's shoes for a Bring It On reboot, channelling the character of Isis. "I would be perfect for that. If they were ever to make a new Bring It On, I should be that character," she told New York Mag.





Read the full profile here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]