Megan Thee Stallion continues to secure wins in her legal battle against her former label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. This time, the Hot Girl's case against the label for fraud has been ruled to head to trial, after the judge denied 1501 CEO Carl Crawford's request to settle the lawsuit in private arbitration. Crawford initially filed the motion arguing that Megan had forfeited her right to settle any legal dispute that may arise between herself and the label when she signed her record contract. However, Megan is arguing for the "unconscionable" nature of the contract in the first place, claiming that the language in the document is too vague to be enforced in any manner. The judge agreed and denied Crawford's motion, as well as his separate motion to stay the case. Their legal battle will now be heading to pubic trial.

Megan initially filed the lawsuit against 1501 for allegedly coercing her into signing the aforementioned contract, and subsequently threatening and harassing her after she signed a management deal with Roc Nation. She also accused them of intentionally preventing her from releasing new music and sabotaging her budding rap career. Megan was granted a temporary restraining order that was later extended, allowing her to release her most recent project, SUGA, in March. We'll keep you posted on any new developments in this case.

