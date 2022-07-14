Megan Thee Stallion has accomplished a lot in just a short amount of time. She is one of the most beloved female artists in hip-hop right now, and she has proven to be a huge inspiration for the women who have come after her. There is no doubt that Meg is still leaving her mark on the music industry, and her work has even caught the attention of huge political players.

For instance, Meg is now going to be featured in a brand new Apple TV series featuring Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea. The brand new show is called Gutsy and it will contain various features on women who have achieved remarkable things in their respective fields. In fact, the description of the show reads "a thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders, and everyday heroes who show us that it truly means to be gutsy.”

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

There are going to be a plethora of other massive names in this show. Among them are Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Jane Goodall, Kim Kardashian, Amy Schumer, and many others.

It was stated that Meg is considered to be a "personal hero" of the Clintons and that they are excited to speak with her for the show.

If you are interested in catching this series, it will become available on Apple TV as of September 9th.