Back in December of 2018, Megan Thee Stallioncame through with her breakout project Tina Snow which boasted some incredible hits such as "Big Ole Freak" and "Freak Nasty." It was here that fans became acquainted with her empowering raps that had a whole new energy to them. Following this project, Megan quickly ascended to superstardom, and after dropping her project Good News a few months ago, she won Best New Artist at the Grammys.

The album was named Tina Snow due to the fact that this was the name of her alter ego throughout the album. This is an alter ego that fans have been wanting to see make a come back and as it turns out, she is about to give the fans what they want. Taking to Twitter today, Meg dropped a 23-second video with the caption "TINA SNOW IS BACK."

There is some music playing in the background, all while the Tina Snow character is being awoken from cryogenic sleep. It makes for a very dramatic teaser and it is one that fans are already hitting the replay button on.

It remains to be seen what Megan will be doing with her alter ego although we imagine some new music will be dropping in the not-so-distant future. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the music world.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy