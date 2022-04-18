Megan Thee Stallion might be going through some issues with her label right now, but that hasn't stopped her from going out and making new music for all of her fans to enjoy. The artist has certainly been through a lot over the last two years, which means there is a lot for her to rap about these days.

In fact, fans got to see this over the weekend as the artist performed a brand new track at Coachella called "To Whom The F*ck It May Concern." Based on some of the bars in the track, fans believe this song is directed at the likes of Tory Lanez. When performing the song, Meg also noted that this was a song that she knew women would be quite fond of.

Today, Meg took to Instagram with yet another teaser of the track. Of course, she is going to be performing at Coachella again next weekend, and she has a very important question for fans. Simply put, she needs to know when this song should be released.

"If you was wondering YEAH BOY IM STILL THAT B****," Meg wrote. "Wondering if I should drop this before I perform at Coachella next weekend."

Dropping new music might be difficult in her current predicament, however, she seems pretty hell-bent on doing so. With that in mind, we could have some new Megan Thee Stallion by the end of the week.