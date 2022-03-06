Megan Thee Stallion has a new song on the way with Dua Lipa that is due out on Friday, March 11. The Good News rapper announced the joint effort in a tweet on Sunday.

The post includes photos of four cakes featuring pictures of both artists depicted on the icing.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Lipa also shared a snippet of the upcoming track on her Instagram page with more pictures of the two artists.

Megan Thee Stallion is scheduled to join Lipa's ongoing North American tour, later this month.

Despite Megan's global fame, she still has quite a few haters, including Joe Budden. The podcast host recently explained that he doesn't consider Megan a "superstar" due to her lack of album sales.

"You're not a superstar if you can't sell an album, what the f**k are we talking about right now?" Budden said, last month. "What stops her from being a superstar if we're taking out sales? She ain't sold sh*t. Got every brand deal in the world, but also has all the backing from different people. She's got a lot going on. That's the game today."

Check out Megan and Lipa's announcements below.

