It's been a successful year for Megan Thee Stallion. She's received her first MTV Video Music and BET Hip Hop Awards, climbed the charts with a No. 1 hit single, collaborated with top-earning artists, toured the world and performed before sold-out audiences, and was honored by Billboard with the Powerhouse Award at their Women in Music event. The Houston rapper's career has ascended to new heights in 2019, but even with all of the celebratory accomplishments, Megan has been mourning the unexpected death of her mother.

Back in March, Megan shared a loving tribute to her mother, Holly Thomas, on Instagram. "The best mom in the whole world," Megan wrote. "The strongest woman on the planet. I can’t even put complete sentences together rn RIP mama." The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper recently performed in Nigeria alongside Davido and while there, a young artist gifted Megan with a piece they'd made for her in tribute to her mother.

The artist, Emma Odumade, shared a video of the moment as he explained to Megan the meaning behind the black and white piece. It didn't take long for Megan to tear up and she did her best not to mess up her makeup. "A quick chat with @theestallion on an art piece I made in honour of her mum," Emma wrote. "So glad that she connected with the piece instantly !" Check out videos of the exchange below.