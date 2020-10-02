mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Megan Thee Stallion Taps Young Thug For "Don't Stop" Banger

Erika Marie
October 02, 2020 00:09
Fresh from her "WAP" reign, the Houston Hottie is back with a little help from Thugger.


Regardless of the controversy that currently encases her persona, Megan Thee Stallion continues to churn out hits. On Friday (October 2), the Houston rapper has returned with her latest single "Don't Stop," and this time around, she's asked Young Thug to assist her on what's sure to be a fan favorite. "Don't Stop" comes on the heels of Megan Thee Stallion's feature on Cardi B's No. 1 hit record "WAP"—a chart-topping milestone that both ladies are continuing to celebrate.

Prior to the release of Meg and Young Thug's "Don't Stop," the leader of the Hot Girls took to her YouTube channel to entertain fans. Megan's name has been entangled in drama connected to the July shooting incident involving Tory Lanez, and she's out to prove that her career comes first above any other drama that may follow. Stream "Don't Stop" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I got a stank ass walk and a reckless ass mouth
And my sh*t so tight, when he f*ck, my p*ssy talk
I don't even say, "What's up?" I just tell him what I want
'Cause I got another n*gga that's gon' do it if he don't

