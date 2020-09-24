It's been a year of ups and downs for Megan Thee Stallion. But despite the severity of the downs, it's hard to argue that the overall picture hasn't ultimately been positive. Not only did she recently secure a platinum plaque for her single "Captain Hook," secured her foothold on the rap game on Cardi B's "WAP," made the cut for Time Magazine's "100 Most Influential People In The World," but she also landed a position on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live's upcoming season.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

With the episode set to air on Saturday, October 3rd, Meg took to Instagram to celebrate the latest milestone. "HOTTIES Oct 3 the mf hot girl coach will be on the SEASON PREMIERE of SNL with @chrisrock," she captions, alongside an image of the lineup. Though some might have liked to see her try her hand at sketch comedy, as it stands Megan will be holding it down as the musical guest. The question is, can the studio audience (which will be reintroduced for this new season) handle a rendition of "WAP," provided she decides to go that route?

Should you be interested in catching Megan Thee Stallion's "Saturday Night Live" debut, catch that on October 3rd. If that's not enough of a reason to tune in, consider that you've also got Chris Rock and Jim Carrey in the mix.