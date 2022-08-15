After what seemed like another behind-the-scenes battle with her label, Megan Thee Stallion finally released Traumazine. The Houston rapper's sophomore effort continues to be debated among fans and foes as her lyrical content is examined. People are picking apart which portions speak to her real-life struggles of loss and legal issues.

In an extensive conversation with Nadeska and Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1, Megan details reclaiming her narrative with this record. "Usually when I write songs… I could be sad and I'll write a song like 'Body.' Or I could be pissed off and I'll write a song like 'Freak Nasty.' I don't write songs about how I feel, I write songs about how I want to feel."

"So, I feel like on this album, it's probably the first time I figured out how to talk about what I want to say… express myself a little bit more," the rapper added. "So, that's just how I've been living life. And I feel like it's been so easy for people to tell my story for me, speak on my behalf because I'm a nonchalant person, I feel like. And people be talking about me and I be like, okay. But like I see now that it can get out of control so I feel like I wanted to just take control of my narrative, take control of my own story. Tell it my way, tell it from me."

Megan also opened up about what life has been like since losing her mother, Holly Thomas, to cancer back in 2019.

"When I would do something good, my mama could say, 'Good job… that was good… we did that.' I feel like by now, I would have been able to get my sh*t together when I talk about my mama, but every time I talk about my mama I cannot hold it together," she said. "But, I know my mama and she’ll be like, 'Girl, get your sh*t together, you’re tweakin.'"

"And She was just so cool and I just trusted her so much. And her opinion just meant so much to me, and I just feel like when she would say I did a good job, it would feel like, 'Okay, I did that. I did a good job,' but now when I do, I'm just like, 'Okay, what's next?' Because I don't know if I'm doing that good of a job."

Watch Megan Thee Stallion's interview below.