Megan Thee Stallion has a lot to be thankful for. Thanksgiving may have been last week and, right now, we're currently in that awkward period between Turkey Day and the winter holidays. Black Friday is officially in the past but that doesn't mean everybody on our list is accounted for. There are still tons of things to buy for this month and Megan Thee Stallion is thinking of everybody in her life. Having grown up with a nanny, the rapper is incredibly grateful for all the experiences she lived through as a child, growing up with a generous and selfless person around the house. She decided that, now that she has the proper income, it was the right time to give back and she did so in a major way.



Noam Galai/Getty Images

Uploading a video to her social media accounts, the breakout star showed her followers what she copped for her nanny before the holidays truly kick in. Placing a ribbon on top of a flashy white truck, the H-Town Hottie cashed out on the woman who had a hand in raising her, dropping racks on the whip she was eyeing. "Surprised my nanny with the brand new truck she had been wishing for," wrote Meg as her caption. "She literally bought me everything in every color as a child 😂 she’s always been so generous to everyone she meets and she taught me the importance of always being kind! I love you nanny I’m gonna give you everything you deserve."

Shoutout to Meg for recognizing the importance of giving back to those that shaped her into the superstar she is today. Her nanny's reaction was priceless.