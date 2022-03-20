There have been a lot of rumors circulating around Megan Thee Stallion as of late. The artist was reportedly unfollowed by the likes of Drake and Rihanna, and fans are trying to figure out why this would be the case. Some believe it could have to do with her case against Tory Lanez, while others are trying to create other narratives that can explain exactly what is going on.

At the end of the day, we are probably never going to get these answers, although that is probably for the best given the fact that these should be private matters. Regardless of the noise, however, Megan seems to be doing quite well for herself, as she is unbothered and simply enjoying the sun at her home.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

An example of this came this morning as Megan took to her Twitter account with a plethora of stunning photos of herself in a revealing purple and red bikini. As you can see in the post below, Meg is doing just fine right now, and as it stands, any reports about her and her followers, are the least of her concerns. Instead, she'd much rather focus on living the good life, which is a solid mentality to have right now.

Megan has been through a lot over the last year and a half, and while some things haven't been fully resolved, it seems like she is at peace with that. Let us know what you think of her recent look, in the comments down below.