Megan drew one of the largest crowds during Lollapalooza's big festival weekend and she continues her hustle, seemingly with no days off.

Calvin Klein's "In My Calvins" ad campaign has included models such as Kendall Jenner and stars such as Justin Bieber. Back in March, Megan Thee Stallion broke down yet another wall by being one of the few Black female rappers to work with the brand for an official campaign.

As her relationship with the iconic underwear brand continues, Megan offered up some CK promo with a share on her Instagram on Tuesday, simply captioned with the brand’s phrase signature "#mycalvins" hashtag.

In the flicks, she poses in an all-white bedroom, wearing different Calvin Klein crop tank tops and underwear sets. For the main shot, she even went on all fours, showing off her physique. In the gallery images that follow, she posed sitting on the bed, or looking-back-at-it dreamy-eyed, yet still sultry.

As always, the poses received praise from Megan’s die-hard “hotties” and many famous friends, including Tinashe and Chloe Bailey. The fashion brand’s official Instagram wrote “All of this” in the comments while Pardison Fontaine hyped up his girl with a long line of flirty tongue-out emojis.

Check out the new Calvin Klein images from Megan below.