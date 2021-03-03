While summer may still be a bit far away, it looks like Hot Girl Spring is coming early this year, thanks to Calvin Klein's Spring 2021 campaign starring the one and only hot girl herself, Megan Thee Stallion.

Entitled "Blank Canvas," the black-and-white campaign, shot by famed fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti, highlights the label's denim and undergarments essentials like the classic white tee and iconic monogrammed underwear that "embrace Calvin Klein's minimalism as a canvas for creative exploration."

Rather than looking to world-renowned supermodels to show off the breathable Air Fx Tech intimates and gender-neutral jeans and tanks, the "Blank Canvas" photo series went in a different direction, introducing fans to the emerging game changers that should be on everyone's radar right now.

Besides Megan, perhaps the most well-known and recognizable figure of the bunch, the campaign includes actor/musician Anthony Ramos, futurist/activist Janaya Future Khan, actor Jacob Elordi, musician Koffee, skate collective Queer Skate LA, singer/songwriter Rina Sawayama, musician/skateboarder Sage Elsesser, and dancer Vinson Fraley.

Megan's modelling skills are definitely in demand at the moment, as the Texas rap star was also tapped for Coach's new advertising campaign, revealed just last week, not to mention, she's got a gig for mega-make-up brand Revlon. She's also been appearing on back-to-back magazine covers-- even if some are to the dismay of her fanbase.

Catch the short film component from the new Calvin Klein Spring 2021 campaign below.

