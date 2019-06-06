Love her or hate her, it's the season of the Stallion. Throughout this first half of 2019, Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion's career has catapulted, especially following the release of her latest project, Fever. Last weekend, Megan took to the HOT 97 Summer Jam stage and after her performance, she caught up with Sway Calloway on his show Sway in the Morning. The host made it clear that he's a Stallion fan by giving the rapper a complimentary introduction.

"She got a skillset," Sway said. "I listened to the patterns. I listened to the melodies. I listened to the wordplay. She got vocabulary. It makes sense. You have now entered the valley of the hyenas, Megan Thee Stallion!" Before they jumped into conversing about her career, Megan followed in the footsteps of other emcees before her and spit a freestyle.

"I got these b*tches mad at me because they know I'm hot / And I got you haters sick 'cause I'm everything you're not / Okay, she's shaking that ass so she must be a ho / Okay, get on the block and show me how it go," she raps over the beat to Tupac's vicious diss track, "Hit 'Em Up." Check out Megan's freestyle and let us know what you think.