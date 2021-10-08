During her set at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, Megan Thee Stallion was one of the many stars who used their stage time to speak out on Texas’ incredibly restrictive abortion ban. Following those comments, the Houston native is using her platform to spread awareness once again.

“Y’all know I’m a Texas girl and we deserve better,” the “Big Ole Freak” singer captioned a recent post.

“Politicians want to cut off abortion access and control our bodies, lives, and futures – I’m speaking up. Taking action today and text ACCESS to 22422 #BansOffOurBodies.”

It was just last month that Senate Bill 8 was passed, making almost all abortions occurring past six weeks illegal. Many women aren’t even aware that they’re with child until long past six weeks, so this law has prompted mass outrage.

“F*ck men trying to tell us what the f*ck to do with our bodies,” Megan said during her Austin City Limits set.

Billie Eilish, who showed big love to Hot Girl Meg while backstage, also called out the harsh control on women’s bodily autonomy while on stage.

“I almost didn’t want to do the show,” the “Happier Than Ever” singer told the crowd. “[But then I] remembered you guys are the victims, and you deserve the world.”

Pop singer Gracie Abrams also shared a poignant message at the end of her Saturday afternoon set.

“I just think it's very clear that our generation will not be dragged backwards, and I think we need to make our voices very loud and inconvenient for those who do not believe in our right to choose what is best for our bodies.”

If you’re interested in learning more, check out our story on the state of Texas being sued by the Justice Department over the ban.

