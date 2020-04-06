Megan Thee Stallion has been one of the hottest names in hip-hop over the last year thanks to a plethora of big singles and mixtapes. Her latest effort, Suga, came after some highly-publicized issues with her label. Despite this, she has been able to push forward and continue to raise her profile in the industry. In light of her recent project, Meg has been doing quite a bit of press and some magazine covers thrown into the mix.

Most recently, Meg landed on the cover of Marie Claire where she spoke about a wide range of topics, including her mother, Holly Thomas, who passed away a year ago, in March. Of course, Meg was extremely close to her mother who had a musical background. Thomas helped shape Meg's career and in this interview, the artist delved deeper into that.

"I would see her fit in writing after work and before work," Meg said when asked about work ethic. "I'm used to seeing that work ethic."

Meg went on to say that she also learned how to defend herself thanks to her mom. She recounted a time in which she needed to confront a bully and her mother gave her the confidence to do it. "I went to school the next day and cussed the bitch out," Meg said. "After that, she definitely left me the fuck alone."

Needless to say, it is easy to see why Meg is the woman she is today.

