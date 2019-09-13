Everybody had a Hot Girl Summer. We're easing ourselves into the next chapter of this year -- either Hot Nerd Fall or F*ckboy Fall, depending on which you're aligned with -- but some people are still trying to get their summer goals on point. The weather is cooling down and it's getting damn-near impossible to rock a pair of shorts without freezing your ass off but some people are just trying to hang onto the sun for a few extra weeks. Katori Hall, the playwright behind Tina, a musical about Tina Turner on Broadway, believed she could still get down to some Hot Girl Meg without consequences. She was unfortunately mistaken and will have to live in pain for the next little while because of her decision.



"I didn’t think I was going to make it today. I’m kind of in a state," said Hall at a launch party, according to Page Six. "I was on set and I had the nerve to dance. I did a high kick to [a song by] Megan Thee Stallion [and] I tore my ACL . . . I didn’t know if I would make it to this, but I said to myself, ‘What would Tina do?’ "

After her revelation, we're left with a few questions. Which song caused her to go so ham that she tore her ACL? Also, what is Megan going to have to say about this?