Megan Thee Stallion basically slayed her way through the summer, blowing up the Instagram feeds of all her followers with her hot girl ways and strong knees leading to her gold-certified plaques with her hits "Cash Shit" and "Big Ole Freak." Being as a new season is underway, the hot girl vibes don't stop for the "Ride Or Die" rapper since she's come through with yet another sexy post to Instagram.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

The 24-year-old Texas-bred rapper posted an image that sees her in a two-piece white bikini as she snaps a selfie in a gold-trimmed luxurious bathroom. "This drip got you in heat 🔥😍," she captioned the image.

In other, more exciting Megan news, the rapper recently talked about her upcoming debut album and how it will introduce her fans to a whole new alter ego. "My next project I will be introducing a new lady. Her name is Suga," she explained. "She’s besties with Tina Snow. I felt like my mixtapes were me flirting with my fans, I never wanted to do an album ’cause I was like, ‘Oh, that feel like marriage. That’s a commitment.’ But now, I’m ready to settle down with an album."

We're ready when you are, Megan!