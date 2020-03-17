Other artists' songs have gone viral after fans created TikTok dances to them, and Megan Thee Stallion is next in line. Doja Cat's "Say So" climbed the charts after teenager Haley Sharpe put together a few moves on the social media app and danced along to the Hot Pink track. It soon became a viral sensation and tens of thousands of people shared videos of themselves trying out the "Say So" choreography.

Last week, a TikTok user came up with a few steps to Megan Thee Stallion's song "Savage" from her recently released EP Suga. The dance lasts for the first half of the chorus of "Savage" where Megan raps, "I'm a savage (Yeah) / Classy, bougie, ratchet (Yeah) / Sassy, moody, nasty (Hey, hey, yeah) / Acting stupid, what's happening? (Woah, woah) / B*tch, what's happening? (Woah, woah)."

After Megan caught wind of the dance, she shared it on social media and turned it into a challenge. "Welp let me go learn this lol #savagechallenge." The rapper shared videos from fans as they put their own spin on the smooth moves, and on Monday (March 16), Megan finally learned the steps and posted a video of herself with her friend attempting the choreography.

"Take # 552 😂😂😂😂 #savagechallenge #quarantineandchill," Megan penned in the caption to her video. Watch Megan Thee Stallion and her friend twerk to "Savage" below.