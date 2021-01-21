Megan Thee Stallion took to Twitter to criticize the media for minimizing her emotional trauma from the Tory Lanez shooting incident that occurred in July of last year. Reports that the charges against Tory Lanez were dropped sent Twitter into a frenzy, with accusations flying that Megan had been lying about the entire situation.

Megan didn't take these accusations lightly, immediately going on Twitter to diffuse the slander and criticize Twitter users for believing everything they read. "At this point I'm getting annoyed! Stop believing everything you read on the mf internet," the "Don't Stop" rapper wrote.

Fans immediately came to her rescue with an abundance of support in the replies, but Megan wanted to make her point very clear saying her abuser was clearly toying with her and the media's perception of her. She proceeded to say the media is making her out to be a villain. She also dispelled the news about the dropped charges. "The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out! Bitch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND BITCH YOU GOING TO JAIL," the Houston rapper tweeted.

A rep for Tory Lanez' confirmed that the charges were not dropped and that it was false information. The trial date for the charges had been moved, instead.

"Y’all so believe black women and protect black women online BUT WHEN I LITERALLY SAY I GOT SHOT IT'S CONFUSING," Megan added.

Megan ended her Twitter spree by reminding everyone that her trauma is very real, and reading jokes and jabs about it all day long is detrimental to her mental and emotional health.

Tory Lanez trial regarding the shooting is scheduled to take place in mid-February.

We'll keep you posted as the case continues to unravel.