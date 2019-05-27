Megan Thee Stallion's budding success remains noticeably impressive. The release of the Houston rapper's album Fever led to accolades from big industry names like Drake, Lil Uzi Vert and Juicy J amongst several others. The H-Town hottie is working hard to show she is meant to stay and slay the rap game. Most recently, Hot Girl Meg stepped out to affirm she writes her own lyrics which further re-emphasized her greatness. Yet despite the overwhelming success Meg The Stallion's been amassing, a specific individual made sure the world knew he had a fair hand into it all. Former Major League Baseball player Carl Crawford is reportedly one of the key players who have had behind The Stallion's reign.

Precisely, The Stallion's signed to the former athlete's label, 1501 Certified Ent. According to TMZ, Crawford further added he is not going anywhere: "We got Megan and we think she's gonna be a huge star. And, not only her ... we're hoping we have other people come up through the system as well." Moreover, he alleges to have spent a good chunk of his money to launch his record label, rounding the number to approximately 7 figures. And it looks like he will be getting a return on his investments soon with Megan Thee Stallion blowing up.

