After getting close to Trey Songz at his birthday party last night, Megan Thee Stallion feels forced to address newly-developed rumors that the two are now dating. As with most female artists, the H-Town Hottie has found herself wrapped up in a number of non-existent romantic chatter with gossipers around the world trying to reach for possible angles. When a video happened to show the rapper requesting for Saweetie's "My Type" to be turned off at the club last night, fans tried to suggest that Meg was beefing with the rising star. Then, those same sources noted that she was hooking up with Trey Songz. According to the Hot Girl herself, neither is true.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Taking to Twitter to address the talk before it gets out of proportion, Megan Thee Stallion said that she is the furthest thing from what everyone is painting her as. "Why y’all want me to be a 'hoe' so bad," asked the recording artist. "Lol I’ve only dated ONE person y’all know about 🤷🏽‍♀️ all that other shit is RUMORS/LIES ... I ain’t addressing shit else bye."

In case anybody was wondering about the context of her message, she laid it out clearly, telling us and she and Trigga Trey are NOT a thing. "I ain’t hit so idk lol," responded Meg to a fan who inquired about their possible fling.

As for the Saweetie beef, Meg says that the only reason she asked for "My Type" to be switched was so that Trey Songz could hear his own music at the party. "What was happening is I kept asking them to play Trey’s songs for his birthday... stop trying to make me beef with people," she added.

Thanks for clearing everything up, Meg!