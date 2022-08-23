Megan Thee Stallion marked a huge milestone in her career earlier this weekend – her first performance in Japan. The "Cash Shit" rapper hit up Summer Sonic Festival just a few days ago, and while she was on stage she gave a huge shoutout to one of the world's most famous animes, Sailor Moon.

The 27-year-old donned a costume identical to that of the titular character's, rocking a navy and white schoolgirl outfit complete with a red bow and white boots. In her signature style, she twerked up a storm, not hesitating to give her audience a view of her practically bare booty from the back.





After winning the festival crowd over with her rousing performance (which saw her perform some of the titles from her recently released Traumazine album), Thee Stallion wasn't ready to return home from Japan quite yet.

Early on Monday (August 22), the Houston native delivered a curvaceous photo dump along with a caption flexing her natural body. "Hoes go under the knife, still ain't cut like me," she wrote.

In photo one, Megan flaunts her behind in a low-rise textured white skirt by Hanifa, complete with racing stripes on each side, showing off her bare hips. The rap diva held her balance with one hand on the wall, looking back at the camera to show off her bold glam.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2022 Met Gala -- Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Other uploads included selfies snapped with the front camera, giving us a closer look at Thee Stallion's perfectly groomed hairstyle, as well as her quilted Chanel purse and drink of choice for the evening.

Finally, she revealed the menu of the local sushi spot she chose to dine at, as well as her gem-covered nails – check it out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.





