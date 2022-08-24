The saga between Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Ent.'s Carl Crawford continues after she filed for $1M in damages in their ongoing lawsuit. Following a statement from J. Prince who came to Crawford's defense, all hell broke loose on social media between the CEO and the Traumazine artist. The two exchanged words on Twitter and Instagram before Crawford hopped on Live where he accused Megan Thee Stallion of falsely claiming Houston as her home. According to Crawford, Megan Thee Stallion is a San Antonio native.



Outfielder Carl Crawford #13 of the Tampa Bay Rays advances against the Toronto Blue Jays during the game at Tropicana Field. (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images)

"I'm just saying, y'all so real but you ain't never in Houston," Crawford said. "You wanna put Sauce Walka and 'nem on the project because you ain't been around and you want everybody to think, 'Oh, you H-Town, you 90 Southside.' What I'm hearing, you ain't even from the Southside," he continued. "Megan from H-Town? Megan from San Antonio," he added. "Don't nobody got a Dead End story about Megan. Go find one."





Megan Thee Stallion clapped back at the allegations made by Crawford in a series of tweets. She pointed out the numerous photos and videos of her childhood that have surfaced online since the fame, as well as the significant age gap between them.

"One more thing bc he still going this 42 year old man said he never heard a story abt me playing as a kid where I’m from … sir I would hope 42 year old men couldn’t tell you where I was playing at as a kid," he said. "Now I’m just a made up character from Houston? Nobody in Houston knows me ? I just started 'claiming Houston' when I got famous.. like it ain’t school pictures and some more shit out in the world."

"When the hate don’t work they just start saying anythingggg like who is ask anybody? All them 18 year old girls that you hanging with at 42? Cause they damn sure ain’t gone know me either," she added before demanding, "stop bringing up where I’m from and bring me my MONEY."

Peep Megan's tweets below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.