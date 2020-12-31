You can't just release a confident anthem like "Body" without actually serving the goods, so it's a good thing that Megan Thee Stallion can actually back her talk. As she continues to rise to the superstar level, Megan has embraced her status as one of the most body-positive artists out, encouraging women to love themselves regardless of how they look. Her most recent hit single "Body" features the self-proclaimed Hot Girl presenting her favorite assets, which include her curvy, wavy body and her little waist.

With this being the final day of the year, Megan decided to keep us all anxiously awaiting her next moves in 2021, leaving her followers with one last photo dump, showing off her curves for the camera.

"When it comes to body nobody bodying me," wrote Megan on Twitter, sharing a bunch of shots of herself in a tiny color-blocked bikini. Her comments are a mess, with people rushing to shoot their shot before year's end and others poking fun at her numerous controversies in the past year.

Megan has been seeing her debut album Good News perform extremely well over the last few weeks, watching several songs take off, including "Body" and "Cry Baby" with DaBaby, which has incited a twerk challenge on social media that Mulatto, Reginae Carter, and countless others have participated in.

Do you think Megan Thee Stallion has the body category locked down?