Megan Thee Stallion made history last week as the first female rapper to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition. She shared the cover photo on her Instagram with the appreciative caption, "I want to thank all the strong women in my life who inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life. It means the world to me to be on this cover DREAM COME TRUE!!"

For the photo spread, Megan posed in suits from her recent swimsuit collection with Fashion Nova, including a variety of neon string bikinis and inventive one-pieces, all available for purchase online.

Following the online reveal for the annual/coveted Swimsuit edition, the "Thot Shit" rapper looked as amazing, as always, at the magazine's IRL launch party, held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Saturday. Megan wore a barely-there rhinestone mesh slit slip dress that showed off her curves while she rocked an avant-garde spiky bun.

Megan posed back-to-back for a few cheeky photos with SI’s first transgender cover model, Leyna Bloom on the carpet. Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka was the third cover model for this year, but was not at the event due to the Tokyo Olympics. Tinashe, fellow Sports Illustrated cover girl Jasmine Sanders, and influencer Olivia Culpo were also in attendance.

Check out Megan's cover as well as photos from the launch party below.

Megan Thee Stallion and Lenya Bloom - Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Jasmine Sanders - Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

[via]