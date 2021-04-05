It's a Hot Girl Summer, indeed. Megan Thee Stallion may be boo'd up with rapper/songwriter Pardison Fontaine but she's looking for some fun on the side, successfully shooting her shot at one half of the City Girls on Twitter.



Megan has been enjoying her current relationship with Pardi, showing off their love on social media. However, she's had a question on her mind for a few months and she's finally ready to get it out, asking Yung Miami of the City Girls on a date on Twitter. "I was too shy to tell her in person but @YungMiami305 I wanna date," wrote Thee Stallion. Thankfully for her, Caresha seems to be interested, as well.

"I been wanted you too, so what’s up?" replied Yung Miami before exchanging hug emojis on the micro-blogging platform.

Given Yung Miami's interest in starting up a new Hot Girl-on-City Girl fling this summer, many are worried about how Southside will react to this news. The hot-headed 808 Mafia producer has been very possessive over his baby mama Yung Miami, dissing Kodak Black this weekend over his recent song for Caresha. He's also beefing with Lil Uzi Vert, calling out the Philadelphia rapper for allegedly almost getting robbed by Offset.



Do you think Southside will have a problem with Megan Thee Stallion trying to take his girl? What do you think he'll say about this?