Megan Thee Stallion is just beginning to recover from the gunshot wounds she suffered last month. Everything we know so far about the case currently indicates that Tory Lanez shot her. Meg, however, has never said who did it. Initial reports claimed that a firearm was found in the car while Meg was taken to the hospital because she had glass injuries to her feet.

According to the L.A. Times, the Los Angeles County's District Attorney's office is considering an additional charge of felony assault with a firearm against Tory Lanez after Megan Thee Stallion revealed she was shot on social media. A spokesperson for the office said the LAPD brought forth an investigation for “felony assault with a semi-automatic firearm — personal use of a firearm:to the office and on July 24 prosecutors asked law enforcement for further investigation before making a filing decision.”

A source close to the scenario said that the firing of the gun was reckless and Meg was likely hit by a fragment of the bullet after it deflected off of another surface. TMZ previously reported that if Tory is hit with an additional charge of assault, he'll likely say it was an accidental shooting.

The news of possible additional charges arrives hours after Megan Thee Stallion shared photos of her gunshot wounds to debunk speculation that she faked the shooting. "I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK," she wrote in a since-deleted post. "Why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad ? I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate WAP going number1."

[Via]