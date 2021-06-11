Megan Thee Stallion Shines As Tina Snow On "Thot Sh*t"

After taking a brief break, Megan Thee Stallion is back. The Houston rapper removed herself from social media shenanigans for personal reasons and recently reappeared with an announcement that she was ready to share new music in the form of a single titled "Thot Sh*t." Megan's fans have been preparing themselves for yet another twerk anthem that will inevitably take over their "Hot Girl Summer" playlists.

On Thursday (June 10), Megan took to Twitter to explain what listens can expect from her latest single. "I’m really just talking sh*t and taking ownership of the words 'thot' and 'hoe' bc they’re not the drag the men think it is when trying to come at women for doing them," tweeted the rapper.

Since she burst onto the scene, Megan Thee Stallion's often explicit bars have divided Hip Hop fans, but regardless of the controversy that her lyrics spark, she continues to amass success. Stream "Thot Sh*t" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

B*tch so hot gotta stay in bikinis

He got a girl but he keep beggin' to see me

I love it when a n*gga got a mouth full of VV's

No, I'm not a patient, but I let him treat me