If anyone knows how to turn up, it's a City Girl. Pair that energy with that of our resident Hot Girl Coach Megan Thee Stallion, and you've got a handful, to put it mildly. Over the weekend, fans of JT and the Houston-born rapper got a behind-the-scenes look at their girl's night shenanigans, and they were entertaining, to say the least.

On her page, the Florida native went on Live, streaming footage of Thee Stallion spitting along to UGK's 2007 hit from their self-titled album, "Int'l Players Anthem (I Choose You)" featuring OutKast.

David Livingston/Getty Images

As Meg rapped along, JT bobbed her head in enthusiasm, hyping up her gal pal in front of millions of fans. Over on her own feed, the "Freak Nasty" hitmaker had some previews of her own to show off.

In the first upload from her photo dump, we see the 27-year-old standing in front of a white wall, modelling her brown and white curve-hugging, neutral-toned outfit. Next, we find the starlet seated in what looks like a booth, wearing a fuzzy coat with her baby pink Chanel bag seated on the table beside her.





Of course, she had to slip in a selfie with JT, who wore a white and navy t-shirt reading "Lovers Club" and a large pair of black sunglasses along with some bright red lipstick.

In a clip at the very end, we see the girls joking off and letting their personalities shine through, joined by Jazmine Sullivan. While Megan sings the R&B star's "Pick Up Your Feelings" hit, she joins in with an impressive vocal run, proving that her talent shines, even when she's just goofing off with friends.





Check all the girl's night fun out in the post above, and tap back in with HNHH later for more updates on your favourite celebrities.