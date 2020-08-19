WARNING: This article contains graphic imagery.



It's been a summer filled with highs and lows for Ms. Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston-bred rapper found herself at the center of attention last month after she was shot in both of her feet. Though rumor has it that Tory Lanez was the culprit, he nor Meg have confirmed this. Conspiracy theorists on social media have speculated that Meg faked the shooting for publicity but the leader of the Hot Girls put that to rest.

Meg hit the 'Gram today with photographic evidence of the injuries she sustained the night of the shooting. While many have questioned the validity of her injuries, especially after her recent trip to the strip club with Asian Doll, Meg provided further details into what went down that evening. " I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK," she wrote. "Why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad ? I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate WAP going number1."

Meg's post on IG aligns with prior reports from an unnamed source that said that Tory Lanez allegedly fired the shots as she was trying to leave the vehicle. That same unnamed source said there's video evidence of the altercation, though law enforcement officials never confirmed this.

Check out Meg's post below at your own discretion.