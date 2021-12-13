Megan Thee Stallion shared more photos from her recent graduation on Instagram, Monday, reflecting that she still is not over the fact she's finished school. Megan graduated from Texas Southern University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Administration from the College of Pharmacy and Health Services.

"Still not over the fact that I can finally say I’m a college graduate A HBCU COLLEGE GRADUATE," she captioned the series of photos. "Thank you to my friends and family for supporting me this whole time bc without y’all I would have lost my mind."



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In addition to finishing her education, Megan also was honored with a Texas hero award on Sunday.

Megan recently revealed that she has a new album on the way, but told Zane Lowe of Apple Music 1 that she's taking her time: “I'm having a really good time making music right now because I'm not rushing myself. I feel like I work every single day,” the Houston native shared in October. “I felt like I was rushing trying to put out projects because I feel like I always got to feed the hotties. So right now how I'm writing, I'm really taking my time. This is the most songs that I've ever recorded.”

Check out Megan's new graduation photos below.



