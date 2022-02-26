The week, after yet another court hearing regarding the assault case against Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion found herself on the defense. The rapper went to verbal war with DJ Akademiks after sharing a false report about DNA evidence being introduced in court, causing journalists from the New York Post and Rolling Stone to step forward to refute his claims. However, Lanez tweeted that Akademiks wasn't lying, and later, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office also issued a statement where it said there was more than enough evidence to support the charges against Lanez.

Amid the back and forth, the public weighed in heavily with their commentary about the July 2020 shooting involving the two artists.



The world has followed the polarizing case that has left a clear division as people have long been choosing sides, and earlier today (February 25), Megan surfaced on her Instagram Story with a screenshot of a concerning post.

It isn't difficult to find scathing comments and posts about Megan online, but she took a moment to share a post she was tagged in from an Instagram account named "megantheestallionsbiggesthater." The account posted, "Megan Needs To Be Shot And Killed [smiling tongue out enoji]."

Megan wrote over the post, "This is the type of sh*t I get online and see EVERY DAY." Her fans have offered words of support while others have continued to fire off cruel remarks. Check it out below.



