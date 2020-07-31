When many of us go through difficult times, the people we call on are usually parents or guardians. They are the people that can bring us wisdom and comfort, but for Megan Thee Stallion, she doesn't have that luxury. Recently, we all bore witness to the scandal involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. While specific details have yet to be shared with the public, Megan has come forward to say that a crime was committed against her and that she was shot in both of her feet.

The response to the incident has been a mixed bag as Megan has received support from people like Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Lizzo, while others have used the opportunity to make fun of the Houston rapper. On Friday (July 31), Megan Thee Stallion closed out the week by taking a walk down memory lane. She shared photos of her as a young child with her mother and her father. "💙 missing them," she wrote in the caption.

Megan's father spent her childhood behind bars, and when she was a teenager, he passed away. Meg was fiercely close to her mother until Holly Thomas passed away unexpectedly last year. We can only imagine what life has been like for the rapper without both of her parents to help her through her journey, so we're sending love and prayers to Megan. Check out her post below.