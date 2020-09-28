It's been a year of extreme highs and extreme lows for Megan Thee Stallion.

On the positive side of things, she has been sitting strong at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with two songs, "Savage" and "WAP", for a good chunk of the year, which marks the first time she's ever charted so highly in her career. She's also announced some major partnerships, including with Revlon. Megan has been working hard on her debut studio album, which should be ready soon. With her last two mixtapes, she's proven herself to be deserving of one of the top spots in rap.

Weighing her down though is the shooting that took place on July 12 and the direct aftermath. Her alleged shooter took two months to say anything and when it came time to break his silence, he released an incredibly toxic album capitalizing off her pain, forcing her to live through her trauma all over again.

Despite it all, Megan is powering through and choosing to focus on her victories this year, drowning out the disrespect (both in her comments section and by her alleged shooter) with a powerful statement.

Flexing her newly-acquired rings, which spell out "Fuck You", Hot Girl Meg uploaded a new picture to her Instagram page following Friday's releases.

"Mood," she wrote as her caption.

While her inbox is filled with supportive messages from Skai Jackson, Helle Berry, Keke Palmer, and more, there are also those freely praising her alleged shooter.

This was one of the first posts for Megan this weekend, who also met up with Mary J. Blige to close out her Sunday.