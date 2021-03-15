Megan Thee Stallion's evening at the Grammys was spectacular. The Houston Hottie took home Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for "Savage (Remix)" ft. Beyoncé, as well as Best New Artist. And, she teamed up with Cardi B for a jaw-dropping performance of "WAP." However, her win comes in the midst of several high-profile artists announcing their boycott of the Grammys, specifically The Weeknd who said he wouldn't be submitting music to the Grammys moving forward.

Last night, TMZ caught up with Meg after the Grammys took place where she reflected on Lizzo's slip-up, the iconic wins, and all the women representing throughout the evening. "A lot of real Hot Girl shit," said Megan to the paparazzi. She, Cardi B, and Doja Cat arguably had some of the best performances of the evening but she was also the only artist out of the three to take home any award.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"I didn't know shit," replied the rapper when asked if she expected to win. "The Grammys ain't rigged. Bitch, you win some, you lose some," said Meg after she was asked if there's an unfair bias behind the Academy's selection of the winner. One might look at that at a swipe at The Weeknd who said that there were "secret committees." However, Meg insisted that she "stans" the Toronto crooner. "We love The Weeknd. We stan."

Check out the clip below.

[Via]