Megan Thee Stallion is "95%" done with her new album, she revealed on the red carpet of the Webby Awards on Monday. Megan was presented with the Webby Artist of the Year Award at the event.

“Anything I want to give away? Actually, I’m probably like 95% done with my new album. I want to tease that for the hotties. I haven’t told them nothing about my album,” she said



Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Megan's Webby award was presented by her Legendary co-star Law Roach for “her use of the Internet to blaze artistic trails and to advocate for Black women to be confident, respected and protected.”

The upcoming project will be Megan's second studio album, following her debut in 2020, Good News. In 2021, she dropped a compilation album titled Something for Thee Hotties.

While details remain sparse on the highly-anticipated album, Megan admitted that she planned to take her time in putting the project together, back in October 2021.

“I'm having a really good time making music right now because I'm not rushing myself. I feel like I work every single day,” the Houston rapper told Zane Lowe of Apple Music 1 on New Music Daily, at the time. “I felt like I was rushing trying to put out projects because I feel like I always got to feed the hotties. So right now how I'm writing, I'm really taking my time. This is the most songs that I've ever recorded.”

Check out Megan's comments at The Webby Awards below.





[Via]