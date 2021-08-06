Megan Thee Stallion spoke about homophobia being addressed in the hip-hop community in a new interview, Friday. Megan says that it's "about time" hateful rhetoric is addressed.

“It is about time,” she told People when asked about the hip-hop community confronting homophobia in the industry. “Representation is important, and it is really crucial for us all to have compassion and acceptance of every human.”



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Megan's comments come in the wake of DaBaby's homophobic rant at Rolling Loud in Miami, last month.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up," he said, unprovoked, on stage. "Ladies, if your p–sy smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t s–king d*ck in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

Following an online reckoning, DaBaby has since apologized for his "hurtful and triggering" comments.

Later in the interview, Megan touched on her upcoming music: "I am keeping my next project pretty quiet but it will be a complete shock and complete surprise. I am just creating things that feel good to me right now."

[Via]