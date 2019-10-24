Megan Thee Stallion is a wealth of ideas. Her brand of hard-hitting bars and unapologetic sexuality made her a force to be reckoned with, and together they coalesced to form a breakout 2019 campaign. And yet the music is not the be-all-end-all for the Houston lyricist. It would appear she has an equally lofty goal in mind. Which is to say, staking her claim on the ever-fertile ground that is horror cinema.

Revealing that she's been working on the script for a horror film, Megan explains that a love for the genre has become part of her identity. "Everyone knows I fuckin' love horror movies," says Thee Stallion. "I'm not even going to lie to you, I think Evil Dead [is my favorite]. I like movies that make you semi-fall in love with the villain. You have sympathy for him. You're not going to want the villain to die. Maybe he won't die. Every good story, you can't just necessarily kill off the villain. That's why the Batman never killed Joker. How the fuck would you have Batman without Joker?"

When asked if she ever watched The Human Centipede, Megan's disgusted groan evolves into a scream. "You know what, I appreciate whoever made that movie. We needed that for the culture." Given her mixed response to the Tom Six directed cult-classic, in which "eating ass" is an actual plot point, we can assume Megan will not be making the foray into body horror.