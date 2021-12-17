Megan Thee Stallion has spent the last few days caught up in the drama surrounding Tory Lanez’s latest day in court, but now, the 26-year-old has a seriously sweet deal with Netflix to celebrate. Earlier this week, it was announced that the “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker will be teaming up with the streamer to create and executive produce shows of her own.

“Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture,” head of comedy at Netflix, Tracey Pakosta has said in a press release. “She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”





For her part, the rapper explained that she’s “always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories,” which is why she’s “thrilled” to be working with the streaming giant. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

Other exciting news in the life of Coach Meg regards her recent graduation from Texas Southern University. The Houston native has worked tirelessly over the last few years, living a double life as a college student by day, and superstar performing artist by night – not to mention, she’s also got her adorable relationship with “Backin’ It Up” rapper Pardison Fontaine to keep her busy.





Details about what sorts of projects Megan plans to bring to life at Netflix remain under wraps, but we’re curious, what would you like to see the H-Town Hottie executive produce? Let us know below.

[Via]