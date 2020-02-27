The release date for Megan Thee Stallion's upcoming debut album, Suga, will likely be falling on her late mother's birthday in the spring. In her solo "Women Shaping The Future" piece for Rolling Stone, the Houston Hottie opened up about how difficult it has been for her to cope with the loss of her mother, Holly Thomas, and her great-grandmother in such a short period of time. Megan lost both loved ones in March 2019, and has since spoken about the pain she's experienced since their passing.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

With the upcoming release of her official debut album, Suga—following the success of her debut mixtape, Fever, in 2019—Megan is prepping to put out her first body of work since Holly, who was also her manager and a rapper herself, passed away. To honour her late mother's memory, Megan hopes to put Suga out on Holly's birthday, May 2nd, this year.

Megan first announced the title of her upcoming album back in October, revealing that it would serve as the introduction to a new alter ego called "Suga" who is a "sensitive gangsta" and "besties" with her other alter ego, Tina Snow. So far, collaborations from Kehlani and SZA, as well as production from the Neptunes, are confirmed for Suga. Her latest drop, "B.I.T.C.H." which flips Tupac's "Ratha Be Ya N*gga," will serve as the album's lead single. Stay tuned for confirmation of an official release date for Suga.