The anticipation for Megan Thee Stallion's debut album has been high. The release of SUGA earlier this year was abrupt due to the legal battle with her record label. But following a tumultuous year, one that included the infamous July shooting involving Tory Lanez, Meg prospered, making her debut on SNL, notching new #1's, and on Friday, Good News will arrive in its entirety.



Bob Levey/Getty Images

Things have been top secret about this album but she finally gave fans a glimpse of what to expect with the reveal of the tracklist. Stacked with star-studded appearances, Megan's new project seemingly confirms the rumors that have been floating around the Internet over the past few days. City Girls, DaBaby, Lil Durk, SZA, Popcaan, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Beyoncé, and Young Thug make appearances on Good News.

The "Savage" remix ft. Bey that topped the charts sits towards the end of the tracklist with "Don't Stop" ft Thugger closing out the project. The project also includes the previously released single, "Girls In The Hood."

Before the big reveal, Megan Thee Stallion said the project has a lot of bangers including, "Freaky Girls" ft. SZA and produced by Juicy J. She also recently revealed that Mike Dean mastered the album.

Which collaboration are you excited to hear?

Good News tracklist